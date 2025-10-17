Kanpur-Lucknow distance in just 40 minutes! Expressway nears completion: Check details The presence of two high-tension line towers near the Scooter India intersection has been creating trouble in connecting the elevated route to Kanpur Road.

Lucknow:

The 63-km expressway between Kanpur and Lucknow is expected to be completed within the next 60 days. According to reports, the construction of the 45 km greenfield section is nearly complete. Moreover, 98 per cent of the 18-km elevated route in Lucknow has already been completed, and the remaining work is expected to finish soon. Once the shifting of the high-tension (HT) line tower near Scooter India intersection is completed, the elevated route will connect to Kanpur Road.

The distance between Kanpur and Lucknow is approximately 95 km, and due to traffic, it currently takes about three hours to make the journey. However, with the expressway, this journey can be completed in just 40 minutes.

The presence of two high-tension line towers near the Scooter India intersection has been creating trouble in connecting the elevated route to Kanpur Road. However, as the Power Corporation is now shifting the towers, NHAI will connect the elevated route to Kanpur Road. The Power Corporation has already shifted one of the towers, and preparations are underway to shift the second tower as well.

NHAI Project Director Colonel Sharad Singh stated that the technical team will soon inspect all the road indicators, streetlights, reflectors, blinking solar lights and fencing and submit a report. It is expected that traffic will resume on the expressway by December 15, 2025.

People Using the Interchange

Vehicles coming from Lucknow are directly accessing the interchange on NH-27 at the Azad Marg intersection. Due to the closure of Azad Marg for Kanpur-bound vehicles, drivers are diverting from Gadankheda intersection to the Unnao-Lalangaj (Raebareli) highway and then proceeding to Lucknow via the interchange near Koradi.

Road will be built from the IT City to Kisan Path

An IT City is being developed between Sultanpur Road and Kisan Path. Farmers with land pooling agreements will be the first to receive plots in the IT City. The LDA Vice-Chancellor reviewed the plan on Tuesday. He stated that farmers with land pooling agreements will receive plots in Sector 5. A lottery will be held by the last week of November. Additionally, a two-kilometre road will be built from the IT City to Kisan Path at a cost of five crore rupees. The tender for this has also been issued.