ITC Hotels Share Price: Stock hits fresh 52-week high as net profit surges 54% in Q1

Mumbai:

Shares of ITC Hotels, which were listed on the stock exchanges after the demerger of the hotels business of diversified conglomerate ITC Ltd, surged nearly 7 per cent on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, after the firm reported a 54 per cent jump in consolidated net profit in the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26. The stock, which was trading at around its opening price of Rs 229.85, surged over 6 per cent to touch the new 52-week high of Rs 244.50 post the announcement of quarterly earnings.