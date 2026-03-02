IT stock in focus post this update regarding Agentic AI platform, check share price

Mumbai:

Shares of Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd are in focus after the small-cap IT firm announced a key development regarding its proprietary AI platform. The company, which has a market capitalisation of Rs 952.69 crore, informed investors through an exchange filing that its product KAI (Kellton Agentic AI Platform) has received the ‘AGBA Innovation Star Rating Certificate’ at the AEGIS Graham Bell Awards 2026.

According to the filing, KAI is Kellton Tech’s proprietary agentic AI platform designed specifically for large enterprises. It enables organisations to build, deploy and operate automated AI agents at scale. These AI agents can perform multi-step tasks independently and integrate seamlessly with existing enterprise systems.

The platform is aimed at improving efficiency, accuracy and speed across departments such as operations, customer service, finance and supply chain.

The company stated that the award reflects its growing strength in enterprise-level AI and autonomous systems. Kellton Tech was honoured at a ceremony in New Delhi with a “High-Potential: Outstanding Performance” rating in the Generative/Agency AI Innovation category.



As per the filing, the KAI platform is currently being used by companies in the industrial, financial services and retail sectors across regions, including the US, Europe and Asia-Pacific. It is aimed at accelerating processes, reducing manual intervention and costs, and enhancing customer experience.

Karanjit Singh, CEO of Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd for the APAC region, stated that KAI’s AGBA Innovation Star rating serves as independent validation of the platform’s technological capabilities, particularly in emerging areas such as agentic AI.

He added that enterprises are increasingly seeking AI systems capable of operating autonomously across multiple functions, and platforms like KAI are built to manage complex operational requirements in a secure, scalable and efficient manner.

Share Price Update

Despite the announcement, the stock was trading lower. On the BSE, shares were down 5.79 per cent, or Rs 1.11, at Rs 18.05 as of 11:47 am. On the NSE, the stock was trading 5.63 per cent lower, or Rs 1.08, at Rs 18.09.



(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)