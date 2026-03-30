IT stock in focus after getting credit rating boost on strong AI-driven growth, check details

Mumbai:

AI-based digital transformation and technology consulting company Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd has received an upgrade to its credit rating from ICRA Ltd. In its latest exchange filing, the company said that its bank facilities have been upgraded to A- (Stable) from the earlier BBB+ rating. ICRA also noted that more than 80 per cent of the company's revenue comes from long-term customers, contributing to stable, predictable earnings. The upgrade reflects the company’s strong financial performance, balanced debt position, and consistent growth trajectory.

Share price today

Amid this, the stock opened the trading session in the red at Rs 14.20, down from the previous close of Rs 14.22 on the BSE. It later fell to a low of Rs 13.38, representing a 5.90 per cent decline. This is also the stock's 52-week low. The 52-week high of the counter is Rs 33.10.

The stock has been losing for the last three days and has fallen 14.55 per cent in the period and technically trades lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 29.9. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Kellton Tech operates as a global digital transformation company, helping large enterprises enhance their business operations through digital platforms, automation, and modernisation. With a workforce of over 2,000 professionals, the company delivers solutions in cloud, data, AI, enterprise platforms, and digital product engineering.

Acquires Kumori Technologies

Earlier, the company acquired the entire stake of IT services firm Kumori Technologies in an all-cash deal for Rs 52.5 crore. The acquisition includes an upfront strategic investment of about Rs 26.50 crore, to be completed by the third quarter of 2025-26.

The remaining Rs 26 crore will be paid as an earn-out consideration based on Kumori's performance over the next three financial years, according to regulatory filings.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)