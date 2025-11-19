Infosys Share Price: Stock gains ahead of largest-ever share buyback of Rs 18,000 crore, check full details Infosys Share Price: Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 1,539.30 with a gain of 3.61 per cent and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 6,39,487 crore.

Shares of IT major Infosys are in action today even as benchmark indices remain volatile in early trade amid weak global cues. The stock started the trading session in the green at Rs 1,488.80, up from its previous close of Rs 1,485.65 on the BSE. The counter gained further to touch the high of Rs 1,541.50, representing a gain of 3.75 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 1,539.30 with a gain of 3.61 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 6,39,487 crore. On the National Stock Exchange, the stock began the session at Rs 1,490.50 and touched a high of Rs 1,541.50.

Infosys' largest-ever share buyback

This is the largest-ever share buyback programme of the company, worth Rs 18,000 crore. The subscription will open on Thursday, November 20, 2025 and will close on November 26, according to a regulatory filing.

The company aims to buy back 10 crore fully paid-up equity shares of a face value of Rs 5 each, representing up to 2.41 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital, at Rs 1,800 per share.

"The Buyback is being undertaken by the company after taking into account the strategic and operational cash needs of the company in the medium term and for returning surplus funds to the shareholders in an effective and efficient manner in line with its capital allocation policy," Infosys said.

The buyback is divided into two categories: reserved (small shareholders) and the general category. The reservation for small shareholders will be 15 per cent of the number of equity shares that the company proposes to buy back, or their entitlement, whichever is higher.

A small shareholder is someone who holds equity shares having a market value of not more than Rs 2,00,000, as on the record date. There are 25,85,684 small shareholders of Infosys.

Infosys Buyback 2025 Record Date

The date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and the names of the eligible shareholders shall be November 14, 2025.

The ratio of buyback from the reserved category is set at 2:11, that is, 2 equity shares for every 11 equity shares held. For the general category, the ratio is 17:706.

Entitlement is the number of equity shares that an eligible shareholder is entitled to tender in the buyback, against the number of equity shares held by them on the record date.

