India-UK Vision 2035: All about the trade document and what it means for both nations According to India's foreign ministry, Starmer's visit "will provide a valuable opportunity to reaffirm the shared vision of India and the United Kingdom to build a forward-looking partnership."

New Delhi:

For a two-day visit to India, United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday. The visit comes after both countries signed the landmark free trade agreement (FTA) after years of negotiations. The British Prime Minister is accompanied by a 125-member delegation, including top business leaders. Notably, British Airways chief executive Sean Doyle is also in the delegation.

The British PM is scheduled to meet PM Modi at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai at 10:00 am. Both leaders are expected to take stock of the progress made across all aspects of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The meeting will review the progress made in line with “Vision 2035”—a 10-year roadmap agreed upon between India and the UK alongside the FTA signed in July.

Starmer’s visit to India is significant because India and Britain are the world's fifth- and sixth-largest economies, respectively. The bilateral trade between the two nations is valued at USD 54.8 billion, with investments supporting nearly 600,000 jobs across both countries.

In a statement, the British PM said, “With India set to be the third biggest economy in the world by 2028, and trade with them about to become quicker and cheaper, the opportunities waiting to be seized are unparalleled.”

As per the new deal, India is likely to slash tariffs on imports of British goods, including whisky, cosmetics, and medical devices. Britain will decrease duties on clothing, footwear, and food products, along with frozen prawns from India. However, expansion of visa access for Indian professionals is not under consideration despite pressure from industry.

During his trip, Starmer will also address a fintech conference in Mumbai alongside PM Modi. The visit gains significance as it comes at a time during major geopolitical churning, when New Delhi and London are navigating major geopolitical realignments, especially in their trade relations with the United States amid President Donald Trump's tariff policy.

After India and the UK elevated the relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, both countries have catalysed significant partnerships and growth across all sectors. The new vision builds on this momentum, setting ambitious goals to deepen and diversify bilateral cooperation.

By 2035, flagship partnerships between London and New Delhi will reinvigorate the India-UK ties, aimed at delivering transformative opportunities and tangible benefits for both countries. In that regard, UK Vision 2035 sets clear strategic goals and milestones, tracking a path for sustained future collaboration and innovation.

India-UK Vision 2035