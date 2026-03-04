Holi-to-Holi multibagger: This stock has given 217.92% return in 1 year, check full details

Mumbai:

Several stocks have delivered multibagger returns despite market volatility over the past year. But there are a few that have given over 200 per cent return from last Holi. One such stock is Spice Lounge Food Works. According to BSE Analytics, the stock has given a return of 217.92 per cent in one year. Last year, Holi was on March 14, and therefore, it has given a return of around 200 per cent from the last festival to this one. In two years and three years, the scrip has gained 631.22 per cent and 608.75 respectively. In five years, it has jumped 2462.39 per cent.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 72.20 and a 52-week low of Rs 7.69.

Share price today

The stock opened with a gap down with a loss of 4.98 per cent at Rs 29.98 today amid a bloodbath on Dalal Street. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 2,089.97 crore. The stock has been losing for the last three days and has fallen 11.92 per cent in the period. Technically, it trades lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 41.03. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Meanwhile, the company has informed exchanges that its experiential and cultural platform, XORA World, will host internationally acclaimed and Grammy Award-winning artist Black Coffee in Hyderabad. The event is scheduled on April 2, 2026, at Quake Arena.

Stock market today

Meanwhile, benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Wednesday, tracking a bearish trend in Asian markets, as the conflict in West Asia widened, driving oil prices higher. The 30-share BSE Sensex crashed 1,758.22 points or 2.19 per cent to 78,480.63 in early trade as the conflict continued to dent investors' sentiment. The 50-share NSE Nifty tanked 530.85 points or 2.13 per cent to 24,334.85.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)