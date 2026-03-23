Shares of HDFC Bank have been falling for the past four days, down 11.07 per cent in that period.
HDFC Bank share price: Stock continues to tumble for fourth straight session, hits fresh 52-week low
HDFC Bank share price today: Shares of HDFC Bank have been falling for the past four days, down 11.07 per cent in that period.
Mumbai:
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