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  4. HDFC Bank share price: Stock continues to tumble for fourth straight session, hits fresh 52-week low

HDFC Bank share price: Stock continues to tumble for fourth straight session, hits fresh 52-week low

Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: ,Updated:

HDFC Bank share price today: Shares of HDFC Bank have been falling for the past four days, down 11.07 per cent in that period.

HDFC Bank share price today on March 23, 2026.
HDFC Bank share price today on March 23, 2026. Image Source : HDFC Bank/Freepik
Mumbai:

Shares of HDFC Bank have been falling for the past four days, down 11.07 per cent in that period.

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