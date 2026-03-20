CMPDIL IPO GMP: Public issue of Coal India's subsidiary opens for subscription, check listing date

Mumbai:

The initial public offering (IPO) of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (CMPDIL), a subsidiary of state-owned Coal India, is now open for subscription. The three day subscription window will close on March 24, 2026. Ahead of its IPO, the company mobilised Rs 470 crore from anchor investors. According to a circular uploaded on BSE's website, among the anchor investors were Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Nippon India Mutual Fund (MF), Edelweiss MF, and ICICI Prudential MF. The issue of CMPDIL, incorporated in 1975 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Coal India, is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 10.71 crore shares. This means, the company will receive any proceeds from the offer. The company offers consultancy and support services for the entire spectrum of coal and mineral exploration, as well as mine planning and design services.

Central Mine Planning IPO Price Band

The price band for the public issue has been fixed at Rs 163-172 per share. The company's value is around Rs 12,280 crore at the higher end.

Central Mine Planning IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, Central Mine Planning & Design Institute's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 4. Considering the upper price band of Rs 172, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 176, reflecting a grey market premium of 2.33 per cent.

Central Mine Planning IPO Allotment Date and Listing Date

According to the information available, the share allotment of the CMPDI is expected to be finalised on March 25, 2026. The state-owned firm will make its stock market debut on March 30.

IDBI Capital Markets and Securities and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers for the public issue.