HAL Dividend Alert: PSU stock to trade ex-date on August 21 - Check dividend amount and other details HAL Dividend 2025: The company has set August 21, 2025, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action.

Mumbai:

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), a state-owned aerospace and defence company headquartered in Bangalore, has announced a final dividend for its shareholders. To be eligible for this dividend, investors must have HAL shares in their account before the record date and ex-date. The company has set August 21, 2025, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action. In other words, today is the last chance to buy the shares of the company to be eligible for the final dividend as per the T+1 settlement rule. As per this rule, shares purchased on or after August 21 will not qualify for the final dividend.

HAL Dividend Amount

The PSU announced a dividend on June 27, 2025. In an exchange filing, the public sector undertaking said that its board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 15 per equity share with a face value of Rs 5 each.

"The Board at its meeting held today has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 15 per equity share of Rs. 5 each fully paid up (300%) for the financial year 2024-25, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM)," the filing reads.

HAL Dividend History

The company paid an interim dividend of Rs 25, for which the ex-date was February 18, 2024. Earlier to this, the company had paid a final dividend of Rs 13 per equity share.

HAL Share Price Today

Shares of the company were in action today after the government cleared a project for buying 97 LCA Mark 1A fighter jets for the Indian Air Force. The counter started the trading session at Rs 4,600 against the previous close of Rs 4,452.85 on the BSE. The scrip gained further to touch the high of Rs 4,611.60.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 5,166 and the 52-week low is Rs 3,045.95. The market cap of the company is Rs 2,98,748 crore.

HAL Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has given a multibagger return of 298 per cent in three years and 135 per cent in two years and 135 per cent return in two years. However, it has corrected around 5.68 per cent in one year.