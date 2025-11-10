Gold price jumps to Rs 1,23,100 on MCX, silver up over 2% | Check city-wise rates Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained 1.72 per cent, trading at approximately USD 4,078.6 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12:05 pm was USD 4,073.84 per ounce, up by USD 72.63 or 1.82 per cent.

Rates of precious metals in futures trade surged on Monday, November 10, 2025 amid positive global cues. The gold December 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 701 at Rs 1,21,768 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,21,067. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 1,23,100 - representing a gain of 1.67 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,23,080 with a gain of Rs 2013 or 1,66 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for February 2026 gained by Rs 2,043 or 1.67 per cent to trade at Rs 1,24,498 per 10 grams in business turnover of 3128 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on December 5, 2025, started the session in the green. The contract opened with a jump of Rs 1,812 at Rs 1,49,540 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 1,47,728. It later jumped to Rs 1,51,969. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,51,858 with a gain of Rs 4,172 or 2.82 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained 1.72 per cent, trading at approximately USD 4,078.6 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12:05 pm was USD 4,073.84 per ounce, up by USD 72.63 or 1.82 per cent.

"Today, spot gold surged above $4,075 per ounce, fueled by safe-haven demand amid weaker U.S. economic indicators, including private job market reports and the latest consumer sentiment data, outweighing the potential negative impact from reports suggesting that the U.S. government shutdown could be nearing an end," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,23,370 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,13,100 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,23,220 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,12,950 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,23,220 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,12,950 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,24,480 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,14,100 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,55,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,55,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 1,55,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,67,000 per kg.

