Gold, Silver Rate Today: Silver crashes over 7%, gold too drops on MCX, check city-wise rates Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate on December 31, 2025: In the international market, the COMEX gold price dropped by 0.63 per cent to approximately USD 4,358.7 per troy ounce.

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures trade rebounded on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, a day after major drop because of strong profit booking. The gold February 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a fall of Rs 339 at Rs 1,36,327 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,36,666. It dipped further to hit a low of Rs 1,35,618. As of last seen, the precious metal futures were trading at Rs 1,35,999, down Rs 667, or 0.49 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for April 2026 fell by Rs 677 or 0.48 per cent to trade at Rs 1,40,355 per 10 grams in business turnover of 2,546 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on March 5, 2025, started the session in the red. The contract opened with a dip of Rs 9,612 at Rs 2,41,400 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 2,51,012. It later touched a low of Rs 2,32,228. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 2,40,426 with a fall of Rs 10,586 or 4.22 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price dropped by 0.63 per cent to approximately USD 4,358.7 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:15 am was USD 4,343.95 per ounce, up by USD 15.61 or 0.36 per cent.



Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,36,030 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,24,700 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,35,880 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,24,550 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,35,880 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,24,550 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,36,910 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,25,500 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,40,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,40,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,40,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 2,58,000 per kg.

ALSO READ | Aadhaar–PAN linking deadline: What happens if you miss December 31 and step-by-step guide to link them

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)​