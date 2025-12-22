Gold Price Today: Precious metal hits record high of Rs 1,35,698 on MCX, silver too climbs to fresh peak Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: In the international market, the COMEX gold price surged 1 per cent, trading at approximately USD 4,431 per troy ounce.

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures trade surged on Monday, December 22, 2025, with gold and silver futures hitting new life highs. The gold February 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 703 at Rs 1,34,899 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,34,196. It jumped further to touch the high of Rs 1,35,799. As of last seen, the precious metal futures were trading at Rs 1,35,700, up Rs 1,504 or 1.12 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for April 2026 rose by Rs 1,588 or 1.16 per cent to trade at Rs 1,38,693 per 10 grams in business turnover of 1,866 lots.

"A decisive close above Rs 1,35,000 could accelerate the up-move toward Rs 1,37,000 – Rs 1,40,000, supported by favourable rupee dynamics and continued safe-haven interest. Immediate support is placed in the Rs 1,34,000 – Rs 1,33,000 zone," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, silver futures maturing on March 5, 2025, opened in the green. The contract opened with a gain of Rs 1,036 at Rs 2,09,475 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 2,08,439. It later touched the new all-time high of Rs 2,14,583. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 2,13,681 with a gain of Rs 5,242 or 2.15 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price surged 1 per cent, trading at approximately USD 4,431 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10 am was USD 4,398.22 per ounce, up by USD 58.20 or 1.34 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,35,430 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,24,050 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,35,280 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,24,000 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,35,280 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,24,000 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,36,150 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,24,800 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,19,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,19,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,19,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 2,31,000 per kg.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)