Gold price today November 27: Check latest rates in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and other cities

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Gold prices in India.

Gold prices on November 27: The prices of gold across India remained stable on Wednesday, providing a sense of predictability for buyers as well as investors. The cost of 24-carat gold stood firm at Rs 77,230 per 10 grams, making it a prime choice for investors seeking premium-quality gold. Notably, 24-carat gold is renowned for its exceptional purity and high demand,

On the other hand, 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 70,790 per 10 grams. It is a preferred option for jewellery enthusiasts due to its enhanced durability from alloying. This type of gold continues to strike a balance between affordability and quality which makes it ideal for crafting intricate ornaments.

The steady prices offer some respite amid the usual fluctuations in the gold market, allowing both retail and wholesale buyers to make informed decisions. The unchanged rates may reflect broader market stability or external influences such as global economic trends and currency fluctuations, which often impact gold prices. Buyers and investors are advised to monitor the market closely as the year-end approaches.

Check gold prices in different cities on November 27, 2024

City 22 Carat Gold Rate (Per 10 gm) 24 Carat Gold Rate (Per 10 gm) Delhi Rs 70,940 Rs 77,403 Mumbai Rs 70,790 Rs 77,257 Kolkata Rs 70,790 Rs 77,255 Chennai Rs 70,790 Rs 77,251 Ahmedabad Rs 70,840 Rs 77,280 Pune Rs 70,790 Rs 77,230 Lucknow Rs 70,940 Rs 77,380 Bengaluru Rs 70,790 Rs 77,230 Patna Rs 70,840 Rs 77,280 Hyderabad Rs 70,790 Rs 77,230

Why does the price of gold fluctuate?

The price of gold fluctuates due to a variety of factors, including insights from esteemed jewellers. Key influences include global demand for gold, exchange rate fluctuations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations governing gold trading. Additionally, international events such as the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar relative to other currencies significantly affect gold prices in the Indian market.