Silver price today November 27: Check latest rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

The prices of silver fell sharply with the relaxation in the geopolitical tensions in West Asia, which didn’t help the precious metals to extend the rally. The fall in gold and silver prices is likely to bring some relief to retail buyers. However, the fresh war between Ukraine and Russia may affect the price of the precious metals.

It should be noted that the variations in gold and silver prices are determined by a variety of factors such as insights from reputable jewelers. Other factors such as the global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values among nations, prevailing interest rates contribute to variations in prices of silver in the market. Moreover, global events also affect the prices of the white metal.

Silver rate in Mumbai on Nov 27

The prices of silver stood at Rs 88,060/Kg on November 27 in Mumbai, an increase of Rs 130 from November 26, when it was priced at Rs 87,930/Kg and a week ago the price was Rs 90,210.

Silver rate in Kolkata on Nov 27

The prices of silver in Kolkata stood at Rs 87,940/Kg. The price of silver was Rs 87,810/Kg on November 26. Last week on November 19, the metal was trading at Rs 90,090/Kg.

Silver rate in Delhi on Nov 27

The silver price in the national capital stood at Rs 87,900/Kg on November 27. The price of silver was Rs 87,780/Kg on November 26. A week ago, the silver was trading for a price of Rs 89,980/Kg.

Silver rate in Chennai on Nov 27

The silver rate in Chennai stood at Rs 88,310/Kg. On November 26, the price of silver was Rs 88,180/Kg. The silver in Chennai was available to the customers for a price of Rs 90,470/Kg a week ago.