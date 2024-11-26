Gold price today November 26: Check latest rates in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and other cities

Gold prices on November 26: Gold prices saw a slight dip on Tuesday, with 24-carat gold being priced at Rs. 7,871.3 per gram, marking a significant decrease of Rs 1,090. Similarly, the price of 22-carat gold now stands at Rs. 7,216.3 per gram, reflecting a decline of Rs. 1,000. The fluctuation in gold prices over time has been notable. Over the past week, the value of 24-carat gold has dropped by 3.21%, indicating a short-term downward trend. However, a broader view over the last month reveals a modest 0.8% increase, suggesting some resilience in the market despite recent corrections.
Gold remains a popular choice for investors and consumers alike, with its pricing influenced by global market trends, currency fluctuations, and geopolitical factors. Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to weak global cues. Globally, gold futures decreased by 0.07 per cent to USD 2,623.14 per ounce in New York. Investors are advised to stay updated with ongoing trends and monitor changes closely to make informed decisions.
Check gold prices in different cities on November 26, 2024
|City
|22 Carat Gold Rate (Per 10 gm)
|24 Carat Gold Rate (Per 10 gm)
|Delhi
|Rs 72,140
|Rs 78,713
|Mumbai
|Rs 71,990
|Rs 78,567
|Kolkata
|Rs 71,990
|Rs 78,565
|Chennai
|Rs 71,990
|Rs 78561
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 72,040
|Rs 78,590
|Pune
|Rs 71,990
|Rs 78,540
|Lucknow
|Rs 72,140
|Rs 78,690
|Bengaluru
|Rs 71,990
|Rs 8,540
|Patna
|Rs 72,040
|Rs 78,590
|Hyderabad
|Rs 71,990
|Rs 78,540
Why does the price of gold fluctuate?
The price of gold fluctuates due to a variety of factors, including insights from esteemed jewellers. Key influences include global demand for gold, exchange rate fluctuations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations governing gold trading. Additionally, international events such as the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar relative to other currencies significantly affect gold prices in the Indian market.
ALSO READ: Silver price today November 26: Check latest rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata