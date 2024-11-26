Silver price today November 26: Check latest rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Check latest rates in in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata.

Silver prices fell drastically on Tuesday as geopolitical tensions in West Asia eased, which didn’t help precious metals to extend the rally. The fall in the prices of the white metal can bring some relief to retail buyers after rising continuously last week.

Silver rate in Mumbai on Nov 26

The price of silver stood at Rs 87,930/Kg on November 26 in Mumbai, a fall of Rs 3,140 from November 25, when it was priced at Rs 91,070/Kg and a week ago the price was Rs 90,710, up Rs 1,600.

Silver rate in Kolkata on Nov 26

The prices of silver in Kolkata stood at Rs 87,810/Kg. The price of silver was Rs 90,950/Kg on November 25. Last week on November 19, the metal was trading at Rs 90,750/Kg.

Silver rate in Delhi on Nov 26

The silver rate in Delhi stood at Rs 87,780/Kg on November 26. The price of silver was Rs 90,910/Kg on November 25. A week ago, the silver was trading for a price of Rs 90,710/Kg.

Silver rate in Chennai on Nov 26

The silver rate in Chennai stood at Rs 88,180/Kg. On November 25, the price of silver was Rs 91,330/Kg. The silver in Chennai was available to the customers for a price of Rs 91,140/Kg a week ago.