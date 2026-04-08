Gold surges above Rs 1.54 lakh per 10 gram on MCX, silver too jumps on US-Iran ceasefire | City-wise rates

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures rebounded on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, 2026 as crude oil prices fell below the USD 95 mark after the US and Iran announced a two-week ceasefire. The gold June 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 3,261 or 2.16 per cent at Rs 1,53,301 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,50,289. It later gained further to hit the high of Rs 1,54,934, a jump of Rs 4,645 or 3.09 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,53,850, up Rs 3,561 or 2.37 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for August 2026 were up by Rs 3,787 or 2.48 per cent to trade at Rs 1,56,366 per 10 grams in business turnover of 1,066 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on May 5, 2026, opened higher. It started the trading session at Rs 2,40,601 against the previous close of Rs 2,31,348, a jump of Rs 9,253 or 3.99 per cent. Later, it touched a high of Rs 2,46,376, a gain of 15,028 or 6.49 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price surged by 3.22 per cent to approximately USD 4,835.5 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 1 pm was USD 4,817.39 per ounce, up by USD 157.08 or 3.37 per cent.



Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,53,970 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,41,150 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,53,820 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,41,000 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,53,820 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,41,000 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,54,910 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,42,000 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,60,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,60,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,60,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 2,65,000 per kg.

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