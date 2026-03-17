Gold rebounds on MCX, silver up by Rs 6,367 as oil prices ease | Check city-wise rates

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures edged higher on Tuesday, amid buying at lower levels and the stock market's positive response. The gold April 2 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) added Rs 1,155 to open at Rs 1,56,891 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,55,736. It later jumped to touch the high of Rs 1,57,580, a gain of Rs 1,844 or 1.18 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,57,181 with a gain of Rs 1,445 or 0.43 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for June 2026 were up by Rs 1,689 or 1.05 per cent to trade at Rs 1,62,182 per 10 grams in business turnover of 3,351 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on May 5, 2026, started the session in the green. It started the trading session at Rs 2,61,457 against the previous close of Rs 2,56,532, a gain of Rs 4,925 or 0.73 per cent. Later, it touched the high of Rs 2,62,899, a gain of 6,367 or 2.48 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at 2,60,730 with a gain of 1.64 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was up by 0.80 per cent to approximately USD 5,042.4 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:00 pm was USD 5,035.24 per ounce, up by USD 38.42 or 0.77 per cent.



Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,58,770 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,45,550 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,58,620 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,45,400 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,58,620 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,45,400 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,59,820 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,46,500 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,75,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,75,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,75,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 2,80,000 per kg.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)