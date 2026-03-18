Gold price drops further, silver below Rs 2.50 lakh per kg on MCX | Check city-wise rates

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures edged lower on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, ahead of the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision and fall in oil prices. The gold April 2 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a dip of Rs 327 or 0.20 per cent at Rs 1,55,658 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,55,985. It later fell to touch the low of Rs 1,55,200, a dip of Rs 785 or 0.50 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,55,801 with a fall of Rs 184 or 0.12 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for June 2026 were down by Rs 78 or 0.05 per cent to trade at Rs 1,60,701 per 10 grams in business turnover of 3,343 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on May 5, 2026, started the session in the red. It started the trading session at Rs 2,51,498 against the previous close of Rs 2,53,006, a fall of Rs 1,615 or 0.63 per cent. Later, it touched the low of Rs 2,49,501, a fall of 3,612 or 1.42 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was up by 0.10 per cent to approximately USD 5,013.2 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:30 am was USD 5,009.34 per ounce, up by USD 6.72 or 0.13 per cent.



Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,58,240 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,45,060 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,57,750 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,44,600 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,57,750 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,44,600 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,58,950 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,47,590 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,65,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,65,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,65,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 2,75,000 per kg.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)