Gold, Silver Rates Today (September 2): Gold gains on MCX, silver too shines | Check city-wise rates Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained around 1.27 per cent, trading at approximately USD 3,560.8 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:30 am was USD 3,486.2 per ounce, up by 0.25 per cent.

Mumbai:

The gold and silver prices on the MCX gained on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, amid a weak dollar and expectations of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve. The gold October 3 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 75 at Rs 1,04,850 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,04,785. It gained further to touch the day's high of Rs 1,05,358. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,05,025 with a jump of Rs 240 or 0.23 per cent.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on September 5, 2025, started the session in the green. The contract opened with a gain of Rs 588 at Rs 1,25,249 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 1,24,661. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,24,700 - a jump of Rs 39 or 0.03 per cent from the previous close.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained around 1.27 per cent, trading at approximately USD 3,560.8 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:30 am was USD 3,486.2 per ounce, up by 0.25 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,06,240 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 97,400 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,06,090 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 97,250 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,06,090 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 97,250 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,06,090 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 97,250 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,26,100.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,26,100 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 1,26,100.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,36,100 per kg.