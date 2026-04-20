Gold falls by Rs 1,800 on MCX, silver slides over 2% amid profit booking, spike in crude oil prices

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures fell on Monday, April 20, 2026, amid profit booking as the US dollar firmed and oil prices climbed over 5 per cent as a standoff between Iran and the US prevented tankers from using the Strait of Hormuz. The gold June 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a fall of Rs 1,451 at Rs 1,53,158 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,54,609. It fell further to touch an intraday low of Rs 1,52,799, a drop of Rs 1,810 or 1.17 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,53,251 with a loss of Rs 1,358 or 0.88per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for August 2026 were down by Rs 1,249 or 0.79 per cent to trade at Rs 1,55,930 per 10 grams in business turnover of 6,850 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on May 5, 2026, opened lower. It started the trading session at Rs 2,53,453 against the previous close of Rs 2,57,142, a drop of Rs 3,689 or 1.43 per cent. It later touched the low of Rs 2,51,071, a drop of 6,071 or 2.36 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price dropped by 1.48 per cent to approximately USD 4,807.2 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:55 am was USD 4,784.77 per ounce, up by USD 13.59 or 0.28 per cent.

"MCX Gold opened with a mild gap down but is holding above the Rs 1,52,000 level with emerging buying interest at lower levels. A sustained move above Rs 1,55,000 could revive momentum toward Rs 1,57,000-Rs1,58,000. On the downside, a break below Rs1,52,500 may lead to a corrective move toward Rs1,51,000-Rs1,50,000 and further to Rs1,48,000," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,55,440 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,42,500 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,55,290 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,42,350 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,55,290 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,42,350 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,56,600 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,43,000 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,75,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,75,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,75,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 2,80,000 per kg.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)