Gold drops by Rs 1,000 on MCX, silver down 1.6% as crude oil prices rise | Check city-wise rates

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures fell further on Monday, May 18, 2026, as rising geopolitical tensions kept crude oil prices higher, which have continued to weigh on inflation expectations and overall market sentiment. The gold June 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a drop of Rs 471 or 0.29 per cent at Rs 1,58,076 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,58,547. It continued the downward trend to touch an intraday low of Rs 1,57,547, a drop of Rs 1,000 or 0.63 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,58,681 with a gain of Rs 134 or 0.08 per cent. In between, it touched the intraday high of Rs 1,58,884.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for August 2026 were down by Rs 535 per cent to trade at Rs 1,62,612per 10 grams in business turnover of 3,089 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on July 3, 2026, opened lower. It started the trading session at Rs 2,67,400 against the previous close of Rs 2,71,886, a drop of Rs 4,486 or 1.64 per cent. It later declined to touch the low of Rs 2,64,949, a drop of Rs 6,937 or 2.55 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price dropped by 0.41 per cent to approximately USD 4,543.1 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11.20 am was USD 4,537.46 per ounce, up by USD 6.38 or 0.14 per cent.

Key levels to watch

"Immediate resistance stands at Rs 1,59,000–Rs 1,59,500; a sustained move above this zone could reconfirm bullish pressure and push prices toward Rs 1,60,500– Rs 1,61,000. On the downside, Rs 1,58,000– Rs 1,57,500 acts as immediate support, with further weakness likely to extend toward Rs 1,56,000- Rs 1,55,000," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,56,370 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,43,350 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,56,220 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,43,200 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,56,220 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,43,200 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,60,910 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,50,500 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,90,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,90,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,90,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 3,00,000 per kg.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)