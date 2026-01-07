FMCG stock under Rs 100 ends 5% higher even as equity markets closed today’s session on subdued note: Details The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 37.56. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Mumbai:

Shares of fast-moving consumer goods company Elitecon International ended today's session with a gain of 5 per cent, even as Indian equity markets closed on a subdued and cautious note amid mixed domestic and global cues. Elevated geopolitical tensions and renewed tariff-related concerns continued to cap risk appetite and deter aggressive positioning. Meanwhile, the stock started the session flat at Rs 91.43 and gained to hit an intraday high of Rs 96, representing a 5 per cent upper circuit. The stock has gained after three consecutive days of decline and has outperformed the sector by 4.87 per cent. Technically, it traded lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 4 (ST ASM-4) framework.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 37.56. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has given a multibagger return of 9486 per cent in five years and 9029.52 per cent in three years. It has gained 755.13 per cent in one year. However, on a year-to-date basis (YTD) it has corrected 6.42 per cent as against the dip of 0.27 per cent in the benchmark index.

Stock market closing

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty drifted lower for the third day in a row. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 102.20 points or 0.12 per cent to settle at 84,961.14. During the day, it dropped 445.85 points or 0.52 per cent to 84,617.49.

The 50-share NSE Nifty went down by 37.95 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 26,140.75.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index settled higher, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended lower.

