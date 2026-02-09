FMCG stock in focus as company expands equity base after warrant conversion, bonus issue: Check details The board approved the allotment of 77.18 lakh equity shares to 21 warrant holders, raising about Rs 86.83 crore from the final tranche of warrant payments.

Mumbai:

Shares of consumer staples and rice processing company GRM Overseas are in focus as the company has shared details about the significant expansion of its equity capital. As per the information available, the company has concluded the conversion of all outstanding warrants along with the allotment of additional bonus shares. The company, in an exchange filing, said that its board has approved the allotment of 77,18,000 equity shares with each having a face value of Rs 2 to 21 warrant holders. As a result of the conversion, the company has received approximately Rs 86.83 crore as the final 75 per cent payment of the warrants that were priced at Rs 112.50.

Bonus issue implementation

Along with this, the company executed a 2:1 bonus issue for the new shares. As a result, the company has allotted an additional 1,54,36,000 equity shares to the warrant holders. For the uninitiated, the bonus issue was approved by the shareholders during an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on December 9, 2025.

The development has impacted the share capital of the company. Following the competition of warrant conversion and bonus issue, the company's total paid-up share capital has increased to Rs 41.44 crore from the previous Rs 36.81 crore.

Share price today

Meanwhile, the stock started today's trading session in the green amid a surge in the benchmark indices. The stock opened at Rs 169.25 against the previous close of Rs 165.30 on the BSE. However, it later fell to touch the low of Rs 163.10. Last seen, the scrip was trading at Rs 163.35 with a fall of 1.18 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 3,006.55.

Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 1 (ST ASM-1) framework.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 52.24. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.