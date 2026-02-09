Market Opening Bell: Sensex surges almost 600 points, Nifty near 25,900, SBI jumps 6%

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in the green on Monday, February 9, 2026, amid strong global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex surged 597.11 points to start the session at 84,177.51, the Nifty added 195 points to open at 25,888.70. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 83,580.40 and the Nifty 50 at 25,693.70. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index gained by 107.09 points, or 0.63 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap Select Index was up by 75.28 points or 0.98 per cent, to trade at 7,784.88.
From the Sensex pack, State Bank of India, Tata Steel, Titan, Kotak Bank and Eternal were among the gainers with SBIN leading the pack by gaining 6.08 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, PowerGrid, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, ITC and Hindustan Unilever were among the losers with PowerGrid shedding 1.23 per cent in the opening trade.
"In a volatile environment shaped by ongoing global uncertainties, traders are advised to remain disciplined and selective, focusing on fundamentally strong stocks on declines. Fresh long positions should be considered only after the Nifty sustains a clear breakout above 26,000, which would signal a more durable improvement in overall market sentiment," said Aakash Shah, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited.
(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)