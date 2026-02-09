Market Opening Bell: Sensex surges almost 600 points, Nifty near 25,900, SBI jumps 6% Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 1,905 stocks advancing against 420 stocks declining on the NSE. 118 stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in the green on Monday, February 9, 2026, amid strong global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex surged 597.11 points to start the session at 84,177.51, the Nifty added 195 points to open at 25,888.70. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 83,580.40 and the Nifty 50 at 25,693.70. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index gained by 107.09 points, or 0.63 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap Select Index was up by 75.28 points or 0.98 per cent, to trade at 7,784.88.

From the Sensex pack, State Bank of India, Tata Steel, Titan, Kotak Bank and Eternal were among the gainers with SBIN leading the pack by gaining 6.08 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, PowerGrid, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, ITC and Hindustan Unilever were among the losers with PowerGrid shedding 1.23 per cent in the opening trade.

"In a volatile environment shaped by ongoing global uncertainties, traders are advised to remain disciplined and selective, focusing on fundamentally strong stocks on declines. Fresh long positions should be considered only after the Nifty sustains a clear breakout above 26,000, which would signal a more durable improvement in overall market sentiment," said Aakash Shah, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened with a gain of 202.5 points at 25,900, compared to the previous close of 25,697.50. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers and bought equities worth Rs 1,950.77 crore on February 6, 2026, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) turned sellers and sold equities worth Rs 1,265.06 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian stocks surged on Monday as the US stock market roared amid a recovery in technology stocks. While Japan's Nikkei 225 was up by 2,295.32 points or 4.23 per cent to trade at 56,549, Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 385.05 points. Similarly, South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 204.56 points. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 47.70 points or 1.17 per cent.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)