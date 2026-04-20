FMCG stock below Rs 50 hits upper on listing on National Stock Exchange, check share price and other details

Mumbai:

Shares of tobacco manufacturing company Elitecon International Ltd. started the trading session in the green on the BSE and later hit its 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 45.68. The action follows the company's equity shares commencing trading on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Sharing the listing details, the company said that shares have been admitted to dealings under the "Permitted to Trade" category in the NSE’s Capital Market segment. With this, the company is broadening its investor base. The company is already listed on the BSE with the code 539533.

"A presence on both leading Indian exchanges will deepen liquidity and improve price discovery for our stock as we scale our FMCG and tobacco businesses across 50+ countries," said Vipin Sharma, Managing Director of Elitecon International.

Share price today

The stock opened gap down with a loss of 3.24 per cent at Rs 42.10 against the previous close of Rs 43.51 on the BSE. However, the stock rebounded following this update and surged 5 per cent to hit an upper circuit at Rs 45.68. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 7,301.95 crore.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 422.65, touched on August 25, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 32.26, hit on May 2, 2025.

Receives order from the South African company

Recently, the company informed in an exchange filing that it has received a large long-term order of about Rs 2.02 billion from South African company Bozza Tobacco (PTY) Ltd for the supply of cigarettes and other tobacco products.

The company stated that the contract, effective April 6, 2026, was signed on April 14, 2026, and will have a two-year term. Under the contract, the company will supply its brands, including Red & Black, B&W, Cape, Ossum, and Golden Flake, with payment due 90 days after delivery.

According to the filing, the order will provide the company with stability in exports, help in better utilisation of manufacturing capacity and strengthen the company's presence in the African market, especially South Africa, thereby boosting business growth in the long term.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)