FMCG shares gain over 6% even as Sensex dips 796 points - Check details

Mumbai:

Shares of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) surged as much as 6 per cent on Monday, i.e., June 2, 2025, even as the 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 796 points. The company's stock started the session in the green at Rs 7.23 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 7.11. The counter gained further and touched a high of Rs 7.56 - a gain of 6.3 per cent from the last close. On the NSE, the scrip opened at Rs 7.21 and touched a high of Rs 7.59. Last seen it was trading at Rs 7.47/

Share Price History

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 12.28 on September 11, 2024, and a 52-week low of Rs 5.62 on April 7, 2025. The market cap of the stock is Rs 731.18 crore

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has given a multibagger return of 203 per cent in two years. However, the counter has corrected 26.57 per cent in one year.

Quarterly Results

Sarveshwar Foods has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of FY25. In an exchange filing, the company said that its net profit in the quarter under consideration more than doubled due to higher income. It reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 8.16 crore in the January-March quarter. This is a surge of 108 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis compared to the net profit of Rs 4.14 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The consolidated revenue from operations in the fourth quarter increased 41 per cent to Rs 349.72 crore compared to Rs 247.31 crore in the same quarter in the last fiscal year. At the operational level, EBITDA rose 15 per cent YoY to Rs 19.55 crore, up year-on-year, while EBITDA margin dropped to 5.6 per cent.

Stock Market Today

Meanwhile, benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled on Monday morning following weak trends in Asian markets and renewed global trade concerns.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 796.75 points to 80,654.26. The NSE Nifty dropped 224.55 points to 24,526.15.