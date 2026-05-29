Electrical equipment maker's stock in focus after company declares quarterly results: Check details

Mumbai:

Shares of electrical equipment maker Pavna Industries are in focus as the company has announced financial results for the fourth quarter and the full financial year ended March 31, 2026. The company's consolidated revenue stood at Rs 297.04 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, compared to Rs 308.24 crore recorded in the preceding fiscal year. Similarly, its net profit dipped to Rs 5.29 crore for FY26 (after accounting for the share of loss from associates), against Rs 8.04 crore posted in FY25.

Share price today

The stock faced moderate selling pressure in the final trading session of the week. The stock started flat at Rs 18.60 and then fluctuated between an intraday high of Rs 18.70 and a low of Rs 17.82.

Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 18.09, with a dip of Rs 0.73 or 3.88 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 252.41 crore.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 48.01. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 1 (ST ASM-1) framework.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has corrected 66.91 per cent in two years and 52.62 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has dipped 20.88 per cent as against the fall of 12.22 per cent in the benchmark index.

Signs pact to invest Rs 250 crore in UP

Earlier, the company signed an agreement with the Uttar Pradesh government to invest Rs 250 crore in the state.

As part of a memorandum of understanding (MoU), it will invest the amount over the next 3-5 years to boost production of businesses, the company said in a statement.

The proposed investment aims to create 500 jobs in Uttar Pradesh. The company did not share any further information.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)