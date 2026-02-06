From RVNL to NHPC, these stocks to trade ex-dividend next week: Check amount and record dates Dividend Stocks: Hindustan Copper has announced an interim dividend of Rs 1 per share and has fixed February 13, 2026 as the record date for this corporate action.

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices have been highly volatile so far this week. On Thursday, Indian equity markets ended the February 5, 2026, session on a sideways to mildly bearish note. The Sensex fell 0.6% to close at 83,311.38, while the Nifty 50 slipped 0.5% to 25,642.80. Amid this, investors are always on the lookout for stocks that can help them earn some additional profit from their investment. There are several companies that announce dividend payout for their shareholders on a regular basis. However, investors must note that in order to be eligible for the corporate actions, they must hold these shares on or before the ex-date. Here we are going to tell you about shares that are set to trade ex-date for the dividend next week.

Shares that will trade ex-date today

Meanwhile, ACME Solar Holdings, Indus Infra Trust, Manappuram Finance, Nestle India, NTPC, and REC are among the stocks that will trade ex-date today for the interim dividend.

List of stocks that will trade ex-date next week

Among the companies that have announced dividends are Bharat Dynamics, Container Corporation of India, Triveni Turbine, Apollo Tyres, NHPC, RITES and others.

Apart from dividends, there is a company that will trade ex-date for a stock split. The company is Delhi World Money Ltd, which has announced a stock split in the ratio of 10:5.

Security Name Ex Date Purpose Record Date Aarti Drugs Ltd 09 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 09 Feb 2026 Bharat Dynamics Ltd 09 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.5000 09 Feb 2026 Container Corporation of India Ltd 09 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.4000 09 Feb 2026 Go Fashion (India) Ltd 09 Feb 2026 Buy Back of Shares 09 Feb 2026 Indus Fila Ltd 09 Feb 2026 Resolution Plan -Suspension 09 Feb 2026 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd 09 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.2500 09 Feb 2026 Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd 09 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 09 Feb 2026 Triveni Turbine Ltd 09 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.2500 09 Feb 2026 Apollo Tyres Ltd 10 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.5000 10 Feb 2026 Aurionpro Solutions Ltd 10 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend 10 Feb 2026 BMW Ventures Ltd 10 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 10 Feb 2026 Capital Infra Trus 10 Feb 2026 Income Distribution (InvIT) 10 Feb 2026 CCL Products (India) Ltd 10 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.7500 10 Feb 2026 Emami Ltd-$ 10 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 6.0000 10 Feb 2026 Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd 10 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000 10 Feb 2026 Knowledge Realty Trust 10 Feb 2026 Income Distribution RITES 10 Feb 2026 NHPC Ltd 10 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.4000 10 Feb 2026 PTL Enterprises Ltd-$ 10 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 10 Feb 2026 RITES Ltd 10 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.9000 10 Feb 2026 Transport Corporation of India Ltd 10 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 9.0000 10 Feb 2026 Tube Investments of India Ltd 10 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 10 Feb 2026 Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd 10 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000 10 Feb 2026 ASM Technologies Ltd 11 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000 11 Feb 2026 Austere Systems Ltd 11 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.2000 11 Feb 2026 AVI Polymers Ltd 11 Feb 2026 Right Issue of Equity Shares 11 Feb 2026 Cummins India Ltd 11 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 20.0000 11 Feb 2026 Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd 11 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.5000 11 Feb 2026 Embassy Office Parks REIT 11 Feb 2026 Income Distribution RITES 11 Feb 2026 FDC Ltd 11 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000 11 Feb 2026 Hero MotoCorp Ltd 11 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 110.0000 11 Feb 2026 JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd 11 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 12.7000 11 Feb 2026 Page Industries Ltd 11 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend 11 Feb 2026 Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd 11 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 11 Feb 2026 Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd 11 Feb 2026 Right Issue of Equity Shares 11 Feb 2026 Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd 11 Feb 2026 Right Issue of Equity Shares 11 Feb 2026 UNO Minda Ltd-$ 11 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.9000 11 Feb 2026 Gateway Distriparks Ltd 12 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend 12 Feb 2026 POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust 12 Feb 2026 Income Distribution (InvIT) 12 Feb 2026 Repco Home Finance Ltd 12 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 12 Feb 2026 Snowman Logistics Ltd 12 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend 12 Feb 2026 Sun TV Network Ltd 12 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend 12 Feb 2026 Axita Cotton Ltd 13 Feb 2026 Bonus issue 1:10 13 Feb 2026 BEML Ltd 13 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend 13 Feb 2026 BLS E-Services Ltd 13 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000 13 Feb 2026 Delphi World Money Ltd 13 Feb 2026 Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.2/- 14 Feb 2026 Delphi World Money Ltd 13 Feb 2026 Bonus issue 2:1 14 Feb 2026 Dynamatic Technologies Ltd-$ 13 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend 13 Feb 2026 Gothi Plascon India Ltd 13 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend 13 Feb 2026 Hindustan Copper Ltd 13 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 13 Feb 2026 Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd 13 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 7.5000 13 Feb 2026 Minda Corporation Ltd 13 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.6000 13 Feb 2026 MRF Ltd 13 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend 13 Feb 2026 NMDC Ltd 13 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000 13 Feb 2026 Route Mobile Ltd 13 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend 13 Feb 2026 Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd 13 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 13 Feb 2026 SP Capital Financing Ltd 13 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend 14 Feb 2026 VRL Logistics Ltd 13 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000 13 Feb 2026 Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd 16 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend 16 Feb 2026 Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd 17 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend 17 Feb 2026 AVT Natural Products Ltd 18 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend 19 Feb 2026 Brisk Technovision Ltd 18 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend 19 Feb 2026 Honda India Power Products Ltd 18 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend 19 Feb 2026 IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd 18 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend 19 Feb 2026 Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd 18 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend 19 Feb 2026 Firstsource Solutions Ltd 20 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 5.5000 20 Feb 2026 Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd 20 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend 20 Feb 2026 Nirlon Ltd 20 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend 20 Feb 2026 Power Finance Corporation Ltd 20 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000 20 Feb 2026 QGO Finance Ltd 20 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend 20 Feb 2026 Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd-$ 20 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend 20 Feb 2026 Titan Biotech Ltd 20 Feb 2026 Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.2/- 20 Feb 2026 Fynx Capital Ltd 25 Feb 2026 Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.1/- 25 Feb 2026

ALSO READ | FD Rates: Banks offering up to 7.75% interest on 3-year deposits for senior citizens

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)