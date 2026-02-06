From RVNL to NHPC, these stocks to trade ex-dividend next week: Check amount and record dates

Indian equity benchmark indices have been highly volatile so far this week. On Thursday, Indian equity markets ended the February 5, 2026, session on a sideways to mildly bearish note. The Sensex fell 0.6% to close at 83,311.38, while the Nifty 50 slipped 0.5% to 25,642.80. Amid this, investors are always on the lookout for stocks that can help them earn some additional profit from their investment. There are several companies that announce dividend payout for their shareholders on a regular basis. However, investors must note that in order to be eligible for the corporate actions, they must hold these shares on or before the ex-date. Here we are going to tell you about shares that are set to trade ex-date for the dividend next week.
Shares that will trade ex-date today
Meanwhile, ACME Solar Holdings, Indus Infra Trust, Manappuram Finance, Nestle India, NTPC, and REC are among the stocks that will trade ex-date today for the interim dividend.
List of stocks that will trade ex-date next week
Among the companies that have announced dividends are Bharat Dynamics, Container Corporation of India, Triveni Turbine, Apollo Tyres, NHPC, RITES and others.
Apart from dividends, there is a company that will trade ex-date for a stock split. The company is Delhi World Money Ltd, which has announced a stock split in the ratio of 10:5.
|Security Name
|Ex Date
|Purpose
|Record Date
|Aarti Drugs Ltd
|09 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
|09 Feb 2026
|Bharat Dynamics Ltd
|09 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.5000
|09 Feb 2026
|Container Corporation of India Ltd
|09 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.4000
|09 Feb 2026
|Go Fashion (India) Ltd
|09 Feb 2026
|Buy Back of Shares
|09 Feb 2026
|Indus Fila Ltd
|09 Feb 2026
|Resolution Plan -Suspension
|09 Feb 2026
|Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
|09 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.2500
|09 Feb 2026
|Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd
|09 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000
|09 Feb 2026
|Triveni Turbine Ltd
|09 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.2500
|09 Feb 2026
|Apollo Tyres Ltd
|10 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.5000
|10 Feb 2026
|Aurionpro Solutions Ltd
|10 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend
|10 Feb 2026
|BMW Ventures Ltd
|10 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000
|10 Feb 2026
|Capital Infra Trus
|10 Feb 2026
|Income Distribution (InvIT)
|10 Feb 2026
|CCL Products (India) Ltd
|10 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.7500
|10 Feb 2026
|Emami Ltd-$
|10 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 6.0000
|10 Feb 2026
|Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd
|10 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000
|10 Feb 2026
|Knowledge Realty Trust
|10 Feb 2026
|Income Distribution RITES
|10 Feb 2026
|NHPC Ltd
|10 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.4000
|10 Feb 2026
|PTL Enterprises Ltd-$
|10 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000
|10 Feb 2026
|RITES Ltd
|10 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.9000
|10 Feb 2026
|Transport Corporation of India Ltd
|10 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 9.0000
|10 Feb 2026
|Tube Investments of India Ltd
|10 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
|10 Feb 2026
|Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd
|10 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000
|10 Feb 2026
|ASM Technologies Ltd
|11 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000
|11 Feb 2026
|Austere Systems Ltd
|11 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.2000
|11 Feb 2026
|AVI Polymers Ltd
|11 Feb 2026
|Right Issue of Equity Shares
|11 Feb 2026
|Cummins India Ltd
|11 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 20.0000
|11 Feb 2026
|Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd
|11 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.5000
|11 Feb 2026
|Embassy Office Parks REIT
|11 Feb 2026
|Income Distribution RITES
|11 Feb 2026
|FDC Ltd
|11 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000
|11 Feb 2026
|Hero MotoCorp Ltd
|11 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 110.0000
|11 Feb 2026
|JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd
|11 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 12.7000
|11 Feb 2026
|Page Industries Ltd
|11 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend
|11 Feb 2026
|Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
|11 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|11 Feb 2026
|Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd
|11 Feb 2026
|Right Issue of Equity Shares
|11 Feb 2026
|Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd
|11 Feb 2026
|Right Issue of Equity Shares
|11 Feb 2026
|UNO Minda Ltd-$
|11 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.9000
|11 Feb 2026
|Gateway Distriparks Ltd
|12 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend
|12 Feb 2026
|POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust
|12 Feb 2026
|Income Distribution (InvIT)
|12 Feb 2026
|Repco Home Finance Ltd
|12 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
|12 Feb 2026
|Snowman Logistics Ltd
|12 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend
|12 Feb 2026
|Sun TV Network Ltd
|12 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend
|12 Feb 2026
|Axita Cotton Ltd
|13 Feb 2026
|Bonus issue 1:10
|13 Feb 2026
|BEML Ltd
|13 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend
|13 Feb 2026
|BLS E-Services Ltd
|13 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
|13 Feb 2026
|Delphi World Money Ltd
|13 Feb 2026
|Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.2/-
|14 Feb 2026
|Delphi World Money Ltd
|13 Feb 2026
|Bonus issue 2:1
|14 Feb 2026
|Dynamatic Technologies Ltd-$
|13 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend
|13 Feb 2026
|Gothi Plascon India Ltd
|13 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend
|13 Feb 2026
|Hindustan Copper Ltd
|13 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|13 Feb 2026
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
|13 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 7.5000
|13 Feb 2026
|Minda Corporation Ltd
|13 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.6000
|13 Feb 2026
|MRF Ltd
|13 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend
|13 Feb 2026
|NMDC Ltd
|13 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000
|13 Feb 2026
|Route Mobile Ltd
|13 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend
|13 Feb 2026
|Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd
|13 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
|13 Feb 2026
|SP Capital Financing Ltd
|13 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend
|14 Feb 2026
|VRL Logistics Ltd
|13 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000
|13 Feb 2026
|Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd
|16 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend
|16 Feb 2026
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd
|17 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend
|17 Feb 2026
|AVT Natural Products Ltd
|18 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend
|19 Feb 2026
|Brisk Technovision Ltd
|18 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend
|19 Feb 2026
|Honda India Power Products Ltd
|18 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend
|19 Feb 2026
|IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
|18 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend
|19 Feb 2026
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
|18 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend
|19 Feb 2026
|Firstsource Solutions Ltd
|20 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 5.5000
|20 Feb 2026
|Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd
|20 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend
|20 Feb 2026
|Nirlon Ltd
|20 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend
|20 Feb 2026
|Power Finance Corporation Ltd
|20 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000
|20 Feb 2026
|QGO Finance Ltd
|20 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend
|20 Feb 2026
|Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd-$
|20 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend
|20 Feb 2026
|Titan Biotech Ltd
|20 Feb 2026
|Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.2/-
|20 Feb 2026
|Fynx Capital Ltd
|25 Feb 2026
|Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.1/-
|25 Feb 2026
