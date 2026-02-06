Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Business
  3. Markets
  4. From RVNL to NHPC, these stocks to trade ex-dividend next week: Check amount and record dates

From RVNL to NHPC, these stocks to trade ex-dividend next week: Check amount and record dates

Dividend Stocks: Hindustan Copper has announced an interim dividend of Rs 1 per share and has fixed February 13, 2026 as the record date for this corporate action.

Dividend Stocks Next Week.
Dividend Stocks Next Week. Image Source : Freepik/Canva
Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices have been highly volatile so far this week. On Thursday, Indian equity markets ended the February 5, 2026, session on a sideways to mildly bearish note. The Sensex fell 0.6% to close at 83,311.38, while the Nifty 50 slipped 0.5% to 25,642.80. Amid this, investors are always on the lookout for stocks that can help them earn some additional profit from their investment. There are several companies that announce dividend payout for their shareholders on a regular basis. However, investors must note that in order to be eligible for the corporate actions, they must hold these shares on or before the ex-date. Here we are going to tell you about shares that are set to trade ex-date for the dividend next week. 

Shares that will trade ex-date today

Meanwhile, ACME Solar Holdings, Indus Infra Trust, Manappuram Finance, Nestle India, NTPC, and REC are among the stocks that will trade ex-date today for the interim dividend. 

List of stocks that will trade ex-date next week

Among the companies that have announced dividends are Bharat Dynamics, Container Corporation of India, Triveni Turbine, Apollo Tyres, NHPC, RITES and others. 

Apart from dividends, there is a company that will trade ex-date for a stock split. The company is Delhi World Money Ltd, which has announced a stock split in the ratio of 10:5.

Security Name Ex Date Purpose Record Date
Aarti Drugs Ltd 09 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 09 Feb 2026
Bharat Dynamics Ltd 09 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.5000 09 Feb 2026
Container Corporation of India Ltd 09 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.4000 09 Feb 2026
Go Fashion (India) Ltd 09 Feb 2026 Buy Back of Shares 09 Feb 2026
Indus Fila Ltd 09 Feb 2026 Resolution Plan -Suspension 09 Feb 2026
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd 09 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.2500 09 Feb 2026
Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd 09 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 09 Feb 2026
Triveni Turbine Ltd 09 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.2500 09 Feb 2026
Apollo Tyres Ltd 10 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.5000 10 Feb 2026
Aurionpro Solutions Ltd 10 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend 10 Feb 2026
BMW Ventures Ltd 10 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 10 Feb 2026
Capital Infra Trus 10 Feb 2026 Income Distribution (InvIT) 10 Feb 2026
CCL Products (India) Ltd 10 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.7500 10 Feb 2026
Emami Ltd-$ 10 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 6.0000 10 Feb 2026
Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd 10 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000 10 Feb 2026
Knowledge Realty Trust 10 Feb 2026 Income Distribution RITES 10 Feb 2026
NHPC Ltd 10 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.4000 10 Feb 2026
PTL Enterprises Ltd-$ 10 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 10 Feb 2026
RITES Ltd 10 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.9000 10 Feb 2026
Transport Corporation of India Ltd 10 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 9.0000 10 Feb 2026
Tube Investments of India Ltd 10 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 10 Feb 2026
Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd 10 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000 10 Feb 2026
ASM Technologies Ltd 11 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000 11 Feb 2026
Austere Systems Ltd 11 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.2000 11 Feb 2026
AVI Polymers Ltd 11 Feb 2026 Right Issue of Equity Shares 11 Feb 2026
Cummins India Ltd 11 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 20.0000 11 Feb 2026
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd 11 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.5000 11 Feb 2026
Embassy Office Parks REIT 11 Feb 2026 Income Distribution RITES 11 Feb 2026
FDC Ltd 11 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000 11 Feb 2026
Hero MotoCorp Ltd 11 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 110.0000 11 Feb 2026
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd 11 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 12.7000 11 Feb 2026
Page Industries Ltd 11 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend 11 Feb 2026
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd 11 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 11 Feb 2026
Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd 11 Feb 2026 Right Issue of Equity Shares 11 Feb 2026
Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd 11 Feb 2026 Right Issue of Equity Shares 11 Feb 2026
UNO Minda Ltd-$ 11 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.9000 11 Feb 2026
Gateway Distriparks Ltd 12 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend 12 Feb 2026
POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust 12 Feb 2026 Income Distribution (InvIT) 12 Feb 2026
Repco Home Finance Ltd 12 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 12 Feb 2026
Snowman Logistics Ltd 12 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend 12 Feb 2026
Sun TV Network Ltd 12 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend 12 Feb 2026
Axita Cotton Ltd 13 Feb 2026 Bonus issue 1:10 13 Feb 2026
BEML Ltd 13 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend 13 Feb 2026
BLS E-Services Ltd 13 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000 13 Feb 2026
Delphi World Money Ltd 13 Feb 2026 Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.2/- 14 Feb 2026
Delphi World Money Ltd 13 Feb 2026 Bonus issue 2:1 14 Feb 2026
Dynamatic Technologies Ltd-$ 13 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend 13 Feb 2026
Gothi Plascon India Ltd 13 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend 13 Feb 2026
Hindustan Copper Ltd 13 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 13 Feb 2026
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd 13 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 7.5000 13 Feb 2026
Minda Corporation Ltd 13 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.6000 13 Feb 2026
MRF Ltd 13 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend 13 Feb 2026
NMDC Ltd 13 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000 13 Feb 2026
Route Mobile Ltd 13 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend 13 Feb 2026
Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd 13 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 13 Feb 2026
SP Capital Financing Ltd 13 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend 14 Feb 2026
VRL Logistics Ltd 13 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000 13 Feb 2026
Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd 16 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend 16 Feb 2026
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd 17 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend 17 Feb 2026
AVT Natural Products Ltd 18 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend 19 Feb 2026
Brisk Technovision Ltd 18 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend 19 Feb 2026
Honda India Power Products Ltd 18 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend 19 Feb 2026
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd 18 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend 19 Feb 2026
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd 18 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend 19 Feb 2026
Firstsource Solutions Ltd 20 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 5.5000 20 Feb 2026
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd 20 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend 20 Feb 2026
Nirlon Ltd 20 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend 20 Feb 2026
Power Finance Corporation Ltd 20 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000 20 Feb 2026
QGO Finance Ltd 20 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend 20 Feb 2026
Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd-$ 20 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend 20 Feb 2026
Titan Biotech Ltd 20 Feb 2026 Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.2/- 20 Feb 2026
Fynx Capital Ltd 25 Feb 2026 Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.1/- 25 Feb 2026

 

ALSO READ | FD Rates: Banks offering up to 7.75% interest on 3-year deposits for senior citizens

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Markets Section
Dividend Stock Nse Bse
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\