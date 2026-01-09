Defence stock under Rs 300 to be in focus after approval for new issue of shares, check details The stock ended the last trading session in the red at Rs 253.15 on the BSE, down from the previous close of 261.75. On the NSE, the counter closed at Rs 262.25 against the previous close of Rs 262.

Mumbai:

Shares of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (AMSL), a technology-driven firm in the aerospace, defence, and homeland security sectors, will be in focus today as the company has informed exchanges that it has secured trading approval for a substantial new issue of shares on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and BSE Limited. The stock had ended the last trading session in the red at Rs 253.15 on the BSE against the previous close of 261.75. On the NSE, the counter closed at Rs 262.25 against the previous close of Rs 262. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 8,333.13 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 354.65, hit on September 17, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 101.04.

Approved for trading on a preferential basis

The defence company has stated that it has secured final trading approval for a new issue of shares, announcing the listing and admission of 65.69 lakh equity shares on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and BSE Limited.

It confirmed that the new equity shares are listed and admitted to dealings on the exchanges effective Friday, January 9, 2026.

Lists 1.21 crore new shares on NSE, BSE

Meanwhile, the company has completed a major capital expansion exercise. It has announced the listing of over 1.21 crore new equity shares on the bourses.

"...trading approval for 1,21,47,964 equity shares of Rs. 1/- each, issued and allotted on Preferential Issue basis to the Promoters and Non Promoters, has been granted by National Stock Exchange of India limited (NSE) and BSE limited (BSE) on 8th January 2026," the filing reads.

According to the information shared, the new shares, with a face value of Re 1 each, were issued and allotted on a preferential basis to both promoters and non-promoters through the conversion of warrants. The shares were issued at a premium of Rs 113 per share.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)