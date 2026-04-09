Defence stock surges 15% on successfully completing blast trials for limpet mines, check details

Mumbai:

Shares of defence company Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (AMSL) surged nearly 15 per cent on Thursday, April 9, 2026, even as equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty slumped as oil prices surged amid fresh tensions in West Asia, which threatened the ceasefire reached between the US and Iran. The stock opened flat at Rs 208.05 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and dipped to touch the intraday low of Rs 207.11. However, the stock picked up momentum after the company shared an update regarding successfully completing blast trials for limpet mines. Amid this, the stock witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 2.23 times and touched the high of Rs 238.9, representing a gain of R 30.85 or 14.86 per cent from the previous close.

Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 229.70 with a gain of Rs 21.75 or 10.46 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 7,429,90 crore. On the BSE, the stock opened at Rs 209,75 and later touched the intraday high and low of Rs 238.85 and Rs 207.70, respectively.

Blast trials for limpet mines

The company, in an exchange filing, said that it is the only Indian company to develop this product for the Indian Navy.

"This is a remarkable Milestone for the company positioning it to be a provider of complete spectrum of underwater Mines right from Shallow waters, Deep Waters and Limpet Mine Categories building its strengths in underwater Electronic Warfare systems," the filing reads.

Relative strength index

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 354.65, hit on September 17, 2025 and a 52-week low of Rs 110.35, touched on April 9, 2025.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 50.71. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Stock outperforms sector

The defence stock has been gaining over the last two days, rising 17.58 per cent in the period. While it traded in a wide range of Rs 31.79, the scrip has outperformed the sector by 8.6 per cent.

Technically, the stock is trading above the 5-day, 20-day, and 50-day moving averages but below the 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)