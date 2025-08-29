Defence stock Apollo ends higher after agreement with DRDO - Details Apollo Micro Systems has announced that it has entered into an agreement with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for Transfer of Technology (TOT) of Omni-Directional multi-EFP warhead for NASM-SR Missile.

Shares of Apollo Micro Systems, a technology-driven firm in the aerospace, defence, and homeland security sectors, ended the session with a gain of around 9 per cent on Friday, August 29, 2025, even as the benchmark indices ended the highly volatile session in the red. The stock opened in green today after two consecutive days of decline. The stock opened at Rs 243.25, compared to the previous close of Rs 242.50 on the BSE. It later surged 12 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 271.60. The 52-week low of the stock is Rs 88.10, hit on October 23, 2024.

On the NSE, the stock started the trading session at Rs 243.50 and touched the intraday high of Rs 271.40.

Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Enters Into Agreement With DRDO

Apollo Micro Systems has announced that it has entered into an agreement with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for Transfer of Technology (TOT) of Omni-Directional multi-EFP warhead for NASM-SR Missile.

"The Company, in the ordinary course of its business, has been approved as production agency for Multi-Influence Ground Mine (MIGM) -Vighana, under DcPP by DRDO. The Company has entered into an agreement with DRDO for Transfer of Technology (TOT) of Omni-Directional multi-EFP warhead for NASM-SR Missile," the company said in an stock exchange filing.

Signs MoU With Munitions India

Earlier, the company signed an agreement with state-owned Munitions India to jointly develop defence systems in the domestic and international markets.

As part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), both entities will identify and pursue opportunities for the design, development, and deployment of advanced defence technologies, Hyderabad-based AMSL said in a regulatory filing.

AMSL has also inked a pact with Troop Comforts for joint manufacturing, marketing, and development of advanced air-defence systems, including anti-drone and anti-aircraft solutions.