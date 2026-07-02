Shares of CSM Technologies tumbled amid profit booking and hit a 5 per cent lower circuit at Rs 107.35 on the BSE. The company's market cap stood at Rs 553.96 crore.
CSM Technologies shares make flat debut on bourses, hit lower circuit post listing at Rs 113
Shares of CSM Technologies tumbled amid profit booking and hit a 5 per cent lower circuit at Rs 107.35 on the BSE. The company's market cap stood at Rs 553.96 crore.
Mumbai:
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