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  4. CSM Technologies shares make flat debut on bourses, hit lower circuit post listing at Rs 113

CSM Technologies shares make flat debut on bourses, hit lower circuit post listing at Rs 113

Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: ,Updated:

Shares of CSM Technologies tumbled amid profit booking and hit a 5 per cent lower circuit at Rs 107.35 on the BSE. The company's market cap stood at Rs 553.96 crore.

CSM Technologies raised Rs 20 crore from anchor investors on Tuesday.
CSM Technologies raised Rs 20 crore from anchor investors on Tuesday. Image Source : Freepik
Mumbai:

Shares of CSM Technologies tumbled amid profit booking and hit a 5 per cent lower circuit at Rs 107.35 on the BSE. The company's market cap stood at Rs 553.96 crore. 

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