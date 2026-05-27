Coal India Share Price: PSU stock falls over 6% as s two-day OFS opens, check floor price and other details

Mumbai:

Shares of state-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) fell over 6 per cent in early trade on Wednesday as the government's offer for sale (OFS) of up to a 2 per cent stake opened for subscription for non-retail investors. The OFS for retail investors will open on May 29, 2026. The stock started the trading session at Rs 427.80, a fall of Rs 30.45 or 6.64 per cent from the previous close. However, the stock saw buying at lower levels and gained to touch an intraday high of Rs 448.90, but remained below the closing price of the last trading session. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 447.50 with a fall of Rs 10.75 or 2.35 per cent. The market cap of the Maharatna PSU stood at 2,76,059.42 crore.

The sale of up to a 2 per cent stake, or about 12.32 crore shares, at Rs 412 apiece would fetch about Rs 5,000 crore for the exchequer.

"Government of India announces OFS in Coal India Limited with a base offer of 1 per cent of its equity and an additional 1 per cent Green Shoe Option in case of oversubscription. Floor price fixed at Rs 412 per share," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Arunish Chawla said in a post on X.

The floor price of Rs 412/share is at a 10 per cent discount over the closing price of Rs 458.25 on the BSE on Tuesday.

Second OFS by PSU

Coal India would be the second OFS of a public sector company in the current fiscal year. Last week, the government sold 8.08 per cent in Central Bank of India via OFS and raised Rs 2,266 crore.

Coal India Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a strong return of 209.27 per cent in five years. However, it has corrected 9.56 per cent in two years as against the return of 1.01 per cent in the benchmark index.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has gained 11.66 per cent, compared with a 10.61 per cent dip in the benchmark index.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)