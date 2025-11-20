Chipmaker stock surges 10% amid stock market rally following positive global cues: Details The stock has been gaining for the last two days and has risen 2.1 per cent in this period. Technically, the stock is trading lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Shares of MIC Electronics, which is into LED video displays and LED lighting solutions and has now entered into chip manufacturing, gained 10 per cent amid a rally in the stock market, mirroring a rally in global equity markets, with fresh foreign fund inflows also adding to the optimistic trend. The counter opened in green at Rs 47.33 against the previous close of Rs 47 on the BSE. Amid a spurt in volume by more than 2.00 times, the stock surged 10 per cent to touch the high of Rs 51.70. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the counter started the trading session at Rs 47.45 and gained to touch the intraday high of Rs 51.49 and an intraday low of Rs 46.56. Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 47.50 with a gain of 0.76 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,144.56 crore.

The stock has been gaining for the last two days and has risen 2.1 per cent in this period. Technically, the stock is trading lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 95.90 and the 52-week low is Rs 44.50. Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 1 (ST ASM-1) framework.

Meanwhile, Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading higher in early trade on Thursday, mirroring a rally in global equity markets with fresh foreign fund inflows also adding to the optimistic trend.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 284.49 points to hit its 52-week high of 85,470.96 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 83.35 points to 26,136 - its 52-week peak.

From the Sensex firms, Adani Ports, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra and Power Grid were among the gainers.

However, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank and Maruti were among the laggards.

