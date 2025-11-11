BSNL empanels this IT company to expand 5G internet ILL services in Tamil Nadu, shares in focus - Details The revenue sharing between the two companies will be approximately 70 per cent for Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited and 30 per cent for BSNL. This ratio will be determined based on business volume.

Mumbai:

State-controlled Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has empanelled Hyderabad-based Blue Cloud Softech Solutions (BCSSL) as a 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) to expand 5G Internet Leased Line (ILL) services in Tamil Nadu, in addition to the existing Andhra Pradesh Circle. Following these updates, shares of the homegrown IT company are in focus. Under this empanelment, the company will be responsible for setting up and maintaining Internet Leased Line services over 5G networks (5G FWA) for enterprises and other organisations in collaboration with BSNL. This partnership will be valid for 5 years, which can be extended further.

As part of the agreement, the company will design, supply, deploy, operate, and maintain the required 5G RAN, Edge CORE, radio access equipment, and Customer Premises Equipment (CPE). It is also responsible for installing and commissioning the equipment and actively promoting 5G FWA services to enterprise customers.

BSNL's responsibilities include:

- Providing space, power, infrastructure, and backhaul

- IP connectivity on BSNL towers.

- Providing spectrum and ILL bandwidth.

- Services will be sold under the BSNL brand name.

- BSNL will bill and collect payments from customers.

The revenue sharing between the two companies will be approximately 70 per cent for Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited and 30 per cent for BSNL. This ratio will be determined based on business volume.

Share Price Today

The stock started the trading session in the green at Rs 30.75, up from its previous close of Rs 29.98 on the BSE, even as the equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade, dragged down by Bajaj Finance and fresh foreign fund outflows.

It gained further to touch the high of Rs 31.67. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 29.96, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,307.10 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 79.95 and a 52-week low of Rs 14.95.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)