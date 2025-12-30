BSE smallcap textile stock in focus as company gets credit ratings reaffirmation, check share price The company's income from operations fell 7.70 per cent to Rs 786.51 crore in the September quarter (Q2FY26) from Rs 852.17 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of textile company Nandan Denim are in focus on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, as the company, in an exchange filing, shared details about the credit ratings received from Infomerics Ratings on December 29, 2025, on the bank facilities of the company. Infomerics Ratings has reaffirmed Nandan Denim Limited's credit ratings for bank facilities worth Rs 339.74 crore. The long-term facilities of Rs 279.74 crore maintain an IVR BBB/Stable rating, while the short-term facilities of Rs 60 crore retain an IVR A3+ rating. These ratings indicate adequate credit quality and satisfactory liquidity position for the textile company.

Nandan Denim Q2 FY26 Results

The company's income from operations fell 7.70 per cent to Rs 786.51 crore in the September quarter (Q2FY26) from Rs 852.17 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in its exchange filing.

The company's expenses also declined in the September quarter. Nandan Denim's expenses in Q2 were Rs 778.20 crore, compared to Rs 840.76 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

If we talk about profit, the company's profit in Q2 increased by 7.64 per cent on an annual basis to Rs 9.44 crore, which was Rs 8.77 crore in the same period a year ago.

Share price today

The stock started the trading session in the green at Rs 2.85 against the previous close of Rs 2.91 on the BSE. The stock later jumped to touch the high of Rs 2.91. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 2.88 with a fall of 1.03 per cent and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 415.14 crore.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the scrip started the trading session at Rs 2.86 against the previous close of Rs 2.90. Later, it touched the high and low of Rs 2.90 and 2.84, respectively.

Meanwhile, stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Tuesday as persistent foreign fund outflows and a muted trend in global equities dented investors' sentiment.

