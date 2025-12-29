Ganga–Yamuna Link Expressway to pass through 56 villages, UP govt clears Rs 995 crore for land acquisition The new link expressway will connect the Meerut–Prayagraj Ganga Expressway to the Yamuna Expressway via Bulandshahr.

Noida:

The state of Uttar Pradesh is on an infrastructure construction spree. Taking forward the flurry of projects, there’s a proposal to build a

new link on land spanning 56 villages in the state. Upon completion of the Ganga Expressway, which is being constructed from Meerut to Prayagraj, it is slated to connect to the Yamuna Expressway, making travel from Agra to Greater Noida easier. Additionally, it will improve connectivity to the Noida International Airport and the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway.

The new link expressway will connect the Meerut–Prayagraj Ganga Expressway to the Yamuna Expressway via Bulandshahr. The upcoming project will ensure smooth transportation from the Jewar (Noida International) Airport.

Rs 995 crore allocated

To take this project forward, the work will start with the process of land acquisition, which will begin soon. In this regard, the UP government led by CM Yogi Adityanath has made an allocation of Rs 995 crore for this purpose.

Once the project is completed, people travelling from Meerut will find it easy to reach Jewar Airport via the Ganga Expressway. The announcement regarding the Bulandshahr Link Expressway aimed at connecting the Ganga Expressway with Jewar Airport was made earlier.

In what marks a crucial update, approval has been granted for land acquisition and construction. The project will incur an estimated cost of Rs 1,734 crore, while Rs 995 crore has been earmarked as the first instalment.

In its direction to the Bulandshahr district administration, the state government has asked it to immediately initiate land acquisition.

Notably, the allocated amount has come from the budget of the current financial year 2025–26. Officials have been given instructions to complete the land acquisition process by as early as March 2026.

UPEIDA to construct 74.3-kilometre-long greenfield link expressway

The Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has been tasked to construct a 74.3-kilometre-long greenfield link expressway to connect the Ganga and Yamuna Expressways, marking a new milestone in the state’s infrastructure and industrial development.

ALSO READ | Massive credit card rule change alert: ICICI Bank to charge more and limit rewards - Full details here