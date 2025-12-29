BSE smallcap stock hits upper circuit even as Sensex falls over 500 points from day's high: Check details The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 54.86. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Mumbai:

Shares of BSE smallcap company Integrated Industries, which is involved in the business of organic and inorganic food products, bakery items, and other processed foods, are in action today even as the stock market declined on Monday, December 29, 2025. While the Sensex has corrected over 500 points from the day's high of 85,250, the Nifty retreated 138.95 points from its high of 26,106.80. The stock opened at Rs 30 on the BSE, up from the previous close of Rs 29.84. It jumped further to touch the high of Rs 32.82, representing a gain of 9.99 per cent and hit the upper price band. The stock has outperformed the sector by 6.82 per cent and is just 3.35 per cent away from the 52-week high of Rs 33. In between, it touched a low of Rs 29.41. Last seen, the scrip was trading at Rs 31.61 with a gain of 5.93 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 736 crore.

Stock's 52-week low

The stock's 52-week low is Rs 17 and was touched on December 9, 2025. While the stock has been highly volatile today with an intraday volatility of 5.46 per cent (calculated from weighted average price), it technically traded higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 54.86. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a positive return of 39587.50 per cent in five years and 9238.24 per cent in three years. While it has gained 41.11 per cent over two years and 22.07 per cent over one year, the stock has yielded an 8.96 per cent year-to-date (YTD) return.

Meanwhile, the company has informed exchanges that its Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) will be held at 1 pm on January 3, 2026. The meeting is expected to include several important proposals that may receive board approval.

