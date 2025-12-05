BSE smallcap stock hits upper circuit as markets rebound, check share price The company recently stated in an exchange filing that its Board of Directors would meet on Friday, December 5, 2025, to consider a fund-raising plan.

Mumbai:

Shares of Integrated Industries Limited, a small-cap company that sells organic and inorganic food products, surged 5 per cent to hit an upper circuit on Friday, November 5, 2025. The company's stock was locked at Rs 29.80 on the BSE. This surge in the stock price was driven by heavy trading volume. According to data available on the BSE, 23,12,410 (23.1 lakh) equity shares of the company had been traded by 2 pm.

In the last week, the stock gave investors a return of 14 per cent. Over the past month, the stock has risen by more than 25 per cent, and over the past six months, it has gained more than 19 per cent. However, looking at the last three years, the stock has given investors a massive return of 14,800 per cent.

The market cap of the company stood at Rs 693.86 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 38.16 and a 52-week low of Rs 17.

Decision on fund-raising expected today

The company recently stated in an exchange filing that its Board of Directors would meet on Friday, December 5, 2025, to consider a fund-raising plan.

Q2FY26 and H1FY26 Results

The company has reported strong Q2FY26 and H1FY26 financial results. In an exchange filing, the company stated that its net sales for the September quarter increased by 43% year-on-year to ₹286.86 crore, compared to ₹186.60 crore in the previous year. Furthermore, its Profit After Tax (PAT) also surged by 108% to ₹29.89 crore.

On a half-yearly basis (H1FY26), the company's net sales grew by 64% to ₹536.72 crore, while its net profit more than doubled to ₹54.66 crore.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)