BSE smallcap company signs pact with UK's firm for AI-driven 5G cybersecurity - Check details This technology will be made available not only for the company's own 5G FWA network rollout, but also for other telecom and broadband service providers.

Mumbai:

Shares of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions are in focus today as the company has stated that it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with BlackDice Cyber ​​Ltd, a UK-based cybersecurity technology company. The partnership aims to integrate AI-based network security directly into 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) hardware and edge infrastructure, ensuring secure, end-to-end connectivity for operators and home users. Through this initiative, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd (BCSSL) plans to build a multi-layered security framework into next-generation 5G customer premises equipment (CPE) and Wi-Fi routers. This will include security at all levels, from perimeter defence to endpoint protection.

Telecom and broadband service providers

This technology will be made available not only for the company's own 5G FWA network rollout, but also for other telecom and broadband service providers.

The company stated that the rapid adoption of 5G technology in India is poised to transform the country's broadband sector. According to industry reports from IDC and GSMA, 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) is expected to reach approximately 30-35 million homes and businesses by 2028, representing a service market worth around US$8-10 billion.

Today, an average Indian home has more than 20 connected smart devices (such as IoT devices, smart TVs, and sensors), increasing cybersecurity risks exponentially.

According to Global Threat Intelligence data, cyberattacks on edge devices such as routers and residential gateways have increased by more than 250% in the past two years. This has made AI-enabled cybersecurity a vital necessity for the telecom industry.

Share Price Today

The stock began the trading session in the green at Rs 32.15, up from its previous close of Rs 32.07 on the BSE. The stock gained to touch the intraday high of Rs 34.80 before falling to Rs 31. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 31.18, with a drop of 2.78 per cent.

ALSO READ | From IRCTC to NTPC, these PSU companies to pay dividends soon, check record date, other details

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)