BPO stock gains after approval for issuance of fully convertible warrants, check details

Mumbai:

Shares of One Point One Solutions Ltd., a full-stack solutions provider across BPO, KPO, IT services, technology & transformation and analytics, are in focus as the company has informed exchanges that its shareholders have approved the issue of fully convertible warrants on a preferential basis to the promoter and non-promoter of the company. The stock started the session in green as equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty gained in early trade on Tuesday. The stock opened at Rs 53.73 against the previous close of Rs 53.30 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The stock gained further to touch the high of Rs 54.70, representing a gain of 2.62 per cent from the last close. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 53.56 with a gain of 1.05 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,409.52 crore.

The resolution was conducted through a postal ballot and remote e-voting process.

The 52-week high of the stock, hit on May 20, 2025, is Rs 69.99, and the 52-week low is Rs 41.01.

Share price history

According to information available, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 2,028.85 per cent in five years and 231.45 per cent in three years. In one year, the stock has gained 6.21 per cent. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the scrip has gained 0.73 per cent as against the correction of 1.39 per cent in the benchmark index.

Investment in a subsidiary

Earlier, the company shared details about investment in its Dubai-based wholly-owned subsidiary.

In an exchange filing, the company stated that Rs 20.16 crore of the preferential issue proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and Rs 63.84 crore for investment in the company's Dubai-based wholly-owned subsidiary, One Point One Solutions MENA Holdings Ltd. This amount will be used until June 11, 2028. Until the entire amount is utilised, it will be held in a bank account, fixed deposit, or secured debt mutual fund.

