BHEL shares trade lower on ex-date for final dividend - Check payment date and other details here The stock is in focus today as it trades ex-date for a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per share, i.e. 25 per cent per equity share with a face value of Rs 2 each, for the year 2024-25.

Mumbai:

Shares of state-owned engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) trade in the red as they trade ex-date today for a final dividend. The counter opened flat at Rs 238.30 as the stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, declined in early trade on Friday. The fall in the market comes amid tariff-related concerns and sustained foreign fund outflows. The stock gained to touch the intra-day high of Rs 238.40 before falling to touch the low of Rs 231.75, representing a loss of 2.73 per cent from the closing price of the last trading session. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 231.95 with a dip of 2.66 per cent.

BHEL Share Price History

The stock has been falling for the last two days and has lost 3.95 per cent in this period. Technically, it trades higher than the 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages.

BHEL Shares Trade Ex-Date

The stock is in focus today as it trades ex-date for a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per share, i.e. 25 per cent per equity share with a face value of Rs 2 each, for the year 2024-25.

The company had fixed August 1, 2025, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action.

"The Company has fixed Friday, 1st August, 2025 as the “Record Date” for the purpose of determining the eligibility of the members to receive final dividend of Rs. 0.50 per share (i.e. @ 25% on the paid up equity share capital) for the year 2024-25," the company said in an exchange filing.

BHEL Dividend Payment Date

According to the company, the dividend, if approved by the members, will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration of dividend, i.e. on or before September 17, 2025.

Share Market Today

Meanwhile, the stock market benchmark indices declined in early trade on Friday. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 111.17 points to 81,074.41 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 33.45 points to 24,734.90.