ArisInfra Solutions IPO GMP today: Check subscription status and other key details before applying

Mumbai:

Today is the second day of subscription for the initial share sale of ArisInfra Solutions Ltd. The initial public offering (IPO) has received a moderate response from the investors and has been fully subscribed. According to the data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the IPO has received bids for 1,62,17,216 shares against 1,30,84,656 shares on offer, reflecting an overall subscription of 1.24 times. At the time of writing the report, the category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was subscribed 2.83 times. The quota for non-institutional investors received bids for 42,54,567 shares against 35,68,542 shares on offer.

ArisInfra Solutions IPO Subscription Window

The subscription process for the nearly Rs 500-crore IPO, which started on June 18, 2024, will conclude on June 20.

The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 210 to Rs 222 per share. This is a completely fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 499.6 crore with no offer for sale (OFS) component. At the upper end of the price band, the company is valued at nearly Rs 1,800 crore.

ArisInfra Solutions IPO Allotment Date

The process of allotment of shares of the IPO is expected to be finalised on June 24, 2025.

ArisInfra Solutions IPO Listing Date

The shares of ArIsinfra Solutions will list on both the NSE and BSE. The listing is expected on June 25, 2025.

ArisInfra Solutions GMP Today

ArisInfra Solutions’ IPO GMP today stood at Rs 22. This indicates that the share price of ArisInfra Solutions was trading at a premium of Rs 22 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com. Considering the upper end of the IPO price, the expected listing price is Rs 244, i.e., a 9.90 per cent gain per share over the upper price band.

ArisInfra Solutions garners Rs 225 crore from anchor investors

ArisInfra Solutions Ltd has raised Rs 225 crore from anchor investors. JM Financial, IIFL Securities and Nuvama are the book running lead managers to the public issue.