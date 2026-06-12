700% return in 5 years: Logistics stock under Rs 50 ends session in green post this update, details here

Mumbai:

Shares of logistics solution provider Sindhu Trade Links ended the session in green today, i.e. on June 12, 2026. The stock has gained after two days of consecutive fall after the company shared details about its upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM). The company had issued the EGM notice on May 25, 2026, but a corrigendum has now been issued. According to the company, this amendment has been issued to inform shareholders of the changes made to the special resolution contained in the EGM notice. The company stated that a detailed corrigendum and revised EGM notice have been issued to shareholders.

Share price today

The stock opened the trading session in the green at Rs 24.29, up from the previous close of Rs 24.19. It surged further to touch the intraday high of Rs 24.89, representing a gain of Rs 0.74 or 3.06 per cent from the previous close. The counter ended the trading session at Rs 24.32, up Rs 0.17, or 0.70 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 3,749.97 crore.

Q4 earning highlights

However, the company demonstrated steady quarterly growth. For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, the revenue from operations stood at Rs 101.70 crore, up from Rs 95.33 crore in the sequential quarter ended December 31, 2025. However, it recorded lower turnover than the Rs 134.21 crore earned in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The company's net profit for Q4FY26 climbed sequentially to Rs 8.19 crore, marking an improvement over the Rs 5.75 crore logged in Q3FY25. In the same quarter last year (Q4FY25), the company had suffered a net loss of Rs 7.31 crore.

Benchmark indices end higher

Meanwhile, benchmark indices ended sharply higher on Friday, with the Sensex climbing 1,695.40 points and the Nifty surging nearly 2 per cent, in tandem with a rally in global markets and a decline in crude oil prices after US President Donald Trump declared that his country has ended the war with Iran.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,695.40 points, or 2.30 per cent, to settle at 75,527.95. During the day, it surged 1,775.47 points, or 2.40 per cent, to 75,608.02.

The 50-share NSE Nifty ended sharply higher by 461.30 points, or 1.99 per cent, to close at 23,622.90. Intra-day, the benchmark index zoomed 483.75 points, or 2 per cent, to 23,645.35.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)