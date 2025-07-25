3,884% return in 2 years: This stock hits upper circuit despite market crash - Here's why As per the information shared with the exchanges, the company has received the contract for the statewide rollout of the National Common Mobility Card.

Mumbai:

Shares of Eraaya Lifespaces, in which Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) have a significant holding, are locked in the 2 per cent upper circuit today, July 25, 2025, even as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled around 0.75 per cent. This is the second straight day when the stock has hit the upper circuit. The counter opened with a jump of 2 per cent to 50.67 on the BSE. The stock is in action today after it won Rs 140 crore order from Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).

The counter has been gaining for the last two days and has risen by 3.88 per cent in the period. Technically, it trades Higher than the 5-day, 20-day and 50-day moving averages but lower than the 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

As per the June 2025 shareholding pattern, promoters own a 35.61 per cent stake in Eraaya Lifespaces. On the other hand, FIIs have 22.47per cent stake.

Contract From MCRTC

As per the information shared with the exchanges, the company has received the contract for the statewide rollout of the National Common Mobility Card.

"...secured a ₹140 crore contract with the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) for the first statewide rollout of the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) for concessionaires in India," the filing reads.

Earlier to this, the company awarded a contract to supply and maintain 38,622 Android-based Electronic Ticketing Machines (ETMs) integrated with an online reservation system.

Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the counter has given a multibagger return of 3,884 per cent in two years and 6387 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected 36.75 per cent in one year. So far this year, it has corrected 56.30 per cent.

Share Market Today

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade today, dragged down by Bajaj Finance and persistent foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 407.45 points to 81,776.72 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 144.3 points to 24,917.80.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)