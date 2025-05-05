264% return in 2 years: Defence stock gains 7% after this update - Check details The scrip gained further to touch the intraday high of Rs 125. This is a gain of 7.39 per cent. Today's gain comes after two days of consecutive falls.

Multibagger Stock: Shares of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (AMSL) gained over 7 per cent on Monday, i.e. on April 7, 2025, after the firm shared details about a share purchase agreement with the exchanges. The stock opened gap up at Rs 119.90 on the BSE - a gain of 3.01 per cent from the previous close of Rs 116.40. The scrip gained further to touch the intraday high of Rs 125. This is a gain of 7.39 per cent. Today's gain comes after two days of consecutive falls. The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 157 and a 52-week low is Rs 88.10. The market cap of the company is Rs 3,797 crore.

AMSL, an aerospace and defence company, offers technology-based solutions in sectors such as infrastructure, transportation and others.

AMSL acquires IDL Explosives

According to the information shared with exchanges, the company has signed a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire full ownership of IDL Explosives Limited. The deal, according to the information shared, is of Rs 107 crore and is all-cash.

“Apollo Group is proud to announce a significant enhancement to its strategic portfolio through a landmark alignment with India’s First Explosives Company- A Pioneering, Indian-owned enterprise with a distinguished legacy of over 64 years. This esteemed organisation, a proud member of the globally renowned Hinduja Group, brings unparalleled expertise and heritage to the partnership,” said the company in an exchange filing.

The transaction is expected to be completed within two to three months.

Earlier, the company signed an agreement with state-owned Munitions India to jointly develop defence systems in the domestic and international markets.

Multibagger Return

According to data available on the BSE, the stock has given a multibagger return of 264 per cent in two years and a 877 per cent return in three years. In five years, the stock has made investors wealthier by 1,466 per cent. On a YTD (year-to-date) basis, the stock has gained only 2.20 per cent.

