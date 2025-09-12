10308% return in 5 years: This semiconductor stock to be in focus - Check details According to the report, the company has delivered a strong turnaround, with revenue rising from Rs 545.75 million in FY24 to Rs 947.64 million in FY25 and operating profit reaching Rs 192.85 million.

Shares of Hyderabad-headquartered MIC Electronics Limited (MICEL) have been in focus amid the government's 'Make in India' push for semiconductors. The company, engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of LED video displays, electronic products, telecom equipment, oxygen concentrators, and LED lighting solutions, recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Singapore-based Top2 PTE Limited to identify a semiconductor partner from Taiwan.

"The purpose of this MoU is to establish a framework under which MIC shall engage Top2 to explore, identify, and finalise a semiconductor fabrication partner from Taiwan. The objective is to initiate semiconductor wafer production with a monthly target capacity of 25,000 to 30,000 wafers, subject to feasibility, negotiations, and regulatory compliance," the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

Share Price Today

The stock started today's trading session in the red at Rs 71.60 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 72. However, it bounced back and touched a high of 73.70, a gain of 2.36 per cent from the closing price of the last trading session. Meanwhile, Firstcall Research has given an 'overweight' rating to the stock, stating the company is well-positioned to benefit from India’s infrastructure modernisation and global demand for sustainable technologies.

According to the report, the company has delivered a strong turnaround, with revenue rising from Rs 545.75 million in FY24 to Rs 947.64 million in FY25 and operating profit reaching Rs 192.85 million.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has given 10308 per cent return in five years and 401.73 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected 22.44 per cent in one year.

Share Market Today

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged on Friday in line with a global market rally amid rising hopes that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next week.