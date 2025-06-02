1:2 stock split: This pharma company declares record date for subdivision: Check details 1:2 Stock Split: The company has stated that its board of directors has fixed June 11, 2025, as the record date for this corporate action.

Mumbai:

Stock Split: Pharmaceutical company Murae Organisor Ltd has informed exchanges of the record date for a 1:2 stock split. The firm has announced a sub-division of every 1 equity share of face value of Rs 2 each into two equity shares of Re 1 each. Earlier, the company had split its shares in December 2021. At that time, it had split each equity share of face value of Rs 10 into 5 shares of Rs 2 each. The company has shared details after announcing financial results for the January-March quarter of FY25.

Record Date For Stock Split

According to the company, the move is expected to lower the entry barrier for retail investors while improving market depth.

The company has stated that its board of directors has fixed June 11, 2025, as the record date for this corporate action. A record date is important as it helps the company identify shareholders' eligibility for its forthcoming corporate action.

“Murae Organisor Limited (Formerly known as Earum Pharmaceuticals Limited) has fixed Wednesday, 11 June, 2025 as ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders of the Company for Sub-division (stock split) of every 1 (One) equity share of face value of Rs. 2.00/- each into 02 (Two) equity shares of Face Value of Rs. 1/- each. as approved by the shareholders through Postal Ballot on May 29, 2025,” the filing reads.

Quarterly Results

For the financial year ended March 31, 2025, Murae Organisor reported total revenue of Rs 85.48 crore. The company had reported revenue of Rs 0.25 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The company's full-year net profit stood at Rs 7.51 crore for the financial year 2024-25, as compared to Rs 5.31 lakh in the previous year.

Expansion Plan

Earlier, the pharma company shared details about the expansion plan. As per the information shared, the company's plan involves land acquisition and investment of up to Rs 250 million. The company has informed exchanges that it will explore the acquisition of agricultural land located in Kutch, Gujarat. However, the approval is subject to satisfactory due diligence, receipt of necessary regulatory approvals and other statutory clearances.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)